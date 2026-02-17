Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 31,081 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 494,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,081 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $51,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 111,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $109.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.60.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.