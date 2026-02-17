Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $390.7730 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $110.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $2,182,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,029,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,925,371.05. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,765,750. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 973.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 745.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price target on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company’s product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

Further Reading

