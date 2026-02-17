Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $390.7730 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.
Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $110.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61.
Insider Activity
In other news, Chairman Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $2,182,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,029,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,925,371.05. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,765,750. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price target on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MMSI
Merit Medical Systems Company Profile
Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company’s product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.
Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Merit Medical Systems
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.