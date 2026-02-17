Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, February 23, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NERV stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $271.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NERV shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Minerva Neurosciences has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 297.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $17,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s research and development efforts are directed toward addressing unmet needs in psychiatric and neurological conditions, leveraging its expertise in neuropharmacology and receptor modulation. Minerva’s goal is to bring forward differentiated molecules that can offer improved efficacy and safety profiles compared to existing treatments.

The company’s most advanced programs include roluperidone (formerly MIN-101), which has been investigated for the treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia, and MIN-117, a novel serotonergic agent being evaluated in major depressive disorder.

Further Reading

