NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to post earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $62.8170 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $754.66 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $43.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.18.

Insider Activity at NexPoint Residential Trust

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, Director Brian Mitts sold 8,452 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $237,078.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 52,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,166.40. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 121.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NXRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $39.88.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, leasing and management of single‐family rental homes across the United States. The company targets suburban and Sun Belt markets with favorable demographic trends, seeking to build a diversified portfolio of standalone residences that serve the growing demand for quality rental housing. By concentrating on professionally managed homes rather than multi‐family apartments, NexPoint Residential Trust aims to offer tenants the benefits of privacy and space, while generating predictable rental income for investors.

The firm’s investment strategy combines direct acquisitions of built single‐family homes with selective joint ventures and partnerships to optimize scale and geographic diversification.

