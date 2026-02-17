Nuvectis Pharma (NVCT) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Nuvectis Pharma to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Get Nuvectis Pharma alerts:

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Nuvectis Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nuvectis Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. Nuvectis Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of -0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NVCT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvectis Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVCT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 110.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 149,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 3,398.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvectis Pharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics using its proprietary Cellporting delivery platform. The company’s core technology is designed to facilitate the transport of therapeutic proteins and peptides across cellular membranes and into target intracellular compartments, including the nucleus. By overcoming a key barrier in biologics delivery, Nuvectis aims to expand the range of treatable diseases with macromolecular drugs that have traditionally been limited by poor cellular uptake.

The Nuvectis pipeline encompasses multiple preclinical and early-stage clinical programs targeting rare genetic and metabolic disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.