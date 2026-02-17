NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Ewa LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Ewa LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 3.3% of Ewa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ewa LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Stock Down 2.2%
Shares of NVDA opened at $182.85 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71.
NVIDIA Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.
Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain highly bullish ahead of Q4 earnings, arguing catalysts (GTC developer conference, product updates) and institutional accumulation could drive further gains. NVIDIA Analysts Say Buy Ahead of Q4 Earnings, With Conviction
- Positive Sentiment: Third-party partners expanding ties with NVIDIA’s ecosystem (e.g., CoreWeave) signal stronger end-market adoption of NVIDIA GPUs and services. Analysts Reaffirm Buy on CoreWeave (CRWV) Following Expanded NVIDIA Partnership and Growth Plans
- Positive Sentiment: Major funds and hedge managers have been adding to NVDA or increasing exposure (recent filings and buys reported), which supports demand and provides a bid under the stock. Maverick Capital Boosts Nvidia Stake, Buying 843,025 Shares
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces rank NVDA among top AI investments and compare it favorably to peers (Broadcom, AMD) — useful context but not immediate stock-moving news. NVIDIA vs. Broadcom: Which AI Chip Stock Is the Better Buy Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: General investor guides and “best stocks” lists continue to feature NVDA due to long-term AI secular tailwinds; these boost sentiment but are lower-impact near-term. The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
- Negative Sentiment: Concerns about big-tech capex slowing or not meeting expectations are resurfacing; analysts warn this could dent demand for AI infrastructure and pressure revenues if spending pulls back. Nvidia May Be At Risk As Big Tech Capex Concerns Mount
- Negative Sentiment: Company-level noise: CEO Jensen Huang has pulled out of the India AI summit, a ticketed event where visibility and customer/partner meetings could have mattered—investors may read this as a short-term negative signal. Nvidia CEO Pulls Out Of AI Event
- Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling reported in recent months is weighing on sentiment; visible insider exits can amplify profit-taking after NVDA’s big run. NVIDIA Stock (NVDA) Opinions on AI Chip Demand
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/competitive risk: analysts and commentators flag accelerating Chinese AI capabilities and geopolitical shifts that could pressure long-term pricing power and market share. China’s tech shock threatens the U.S. AI monopoly and is ‘just getting started’
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. President Capital boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citic Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.20.
Insider Transactions at NVIDIA
In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $37,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,818,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,199,497.54. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total value of $14,312,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,494,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,355,852.70. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
