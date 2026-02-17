NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Ewa LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Ewa LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 3.3% of Ewa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ewa LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $182.85 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. President Capital boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citic Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.20.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $37,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,818,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,199,497.54. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total value of $14,312,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,494,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,355,852.70. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

