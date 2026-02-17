Orbia Advance (MXCHY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Orbia Advance to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Orbia Advance Trading Down 1.0%

Orbia Advance stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. Orbia Advance has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Orbia Advance to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, formerly Mexichem, is a leading global provider of specialty materials and innovative solutions headquartered in Mexico City. Founded in 1953 as the first vinyl chloride producer in Mexico, the company rebranded to Orbia Advance in 2019 to reflect its broadened portfolio spanning advanced chemicals, polymers and infrastructure technologies.

Orbia’s operations are organized into four core segments: Fluorinated Solutions, which offers refrigerants, fluoropolymers and specialty chemicals; Polymer Solutions, producing polyethylene, PVC and compound resins; Building & Infrastructure, supplying piping systems, cables and water management products; and Precision Agriculture, delivering drip-irrigation systems and soil-conditioning services.

