Orthofix Medical (OFIX) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Orthofix Medical to post earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $218.7150 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

OFIX opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $529.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Orthofix Medical from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other Orthofix Medical news, CEO Massimo Calafiore sold 9,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $149,012.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,174.77. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Julie Andrews sold 4,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $70,073.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,600.82. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 24,270 shares of company stock valued at $370,958 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 85.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,657 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OFIX) is a global medical device company focused on the design and development of innovative orthopedic and spinal solutions. The company’s core business is divided into two segments: spine and orthopedics. In the spine segment, Orthofix offers a range of titanium implants, biologics and portable bone growth stimulation devices designed to support spinal fusion, deformity correction and minimally invasive procedures. Its orthopedic segment encompasses products for fracture fixation, external fixation systems, trauma care and sports medicine, providing surgeons with implantable devices and instruments for complex bone reconstruction and healing.

Orthofix’s product portfolio includes strut systems, bone growth stimulators, interbody fusion devices and fixation hardware that address various indications such as degenerative disc disease, spinal deformities, non-unions and long-bone fractures.

