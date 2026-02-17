Shutterstock (SSTK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.
Shutterstock Trading Down 1.3%
SSTK opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $29.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61.
Shutterstock Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.3%. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SSTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.
About Shutterstock
Shutterstock, Inc (NYSE:SSTK) operates a leading global creative platform that provides royalty-free stock content to businesses, marketing agencies and media outlets. Its primary offerings include high-resolution photographs, vector graphics, illustrations, video footage and music tracks, all available through subscription plans or on-demand licensing. The platform also features customizable design tools and collaborative workspaces that enable customers to create and manage visual content more efficiently.
Founded in 2003 by Jon Oringer, Shutterstock began as an online marketplace offering a modest selection of images and quickly scaled its library to hundreds of millions of assets.
