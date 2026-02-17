SoundThinking (SSTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Get SoundThinking alerts:

SoundThinking Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.16. SoundThinking has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSTI. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on SoundThinking from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded SoundThinking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum cut shares of SoundThinking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoundThinking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of SoundThinking

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 6.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SoundThinking by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in SoundThinking by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in SoundThinking by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of SoundThinking during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundThinking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes. It offers ShotSpotter, an acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer, a law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder, an investigation management system; and ResourceRouter, a software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.