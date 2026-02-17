SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Stock Holdings Increased by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $16,014,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.
SPDR Gold Shares News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:
- Positive Sentiment: ANZ projects gold at $5,800/oz in Q2, a bullish macro/price forecast that supports higher GLD flows and helps justify the ETF’s recent gains. ANZ sees gold hitting $5,800 an ounce in the second quarter
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts say cooling inflation, potential stock volatility and supportive technical structure set the stage for a breakout above $5,600 — a narrative that can draw momentum traders and ETF inflows into GLD. Gold Price Forecast – US Labour Data and Stock Volatility Set Stage for Breakout Above $5,600
- Positive Sentiment: Technical and fundamental analysis sees recent consolidation as part of a broader bullish structure, implying dips may attract buyers into GLD rather than signal a trend reversal. Gold and Silver Analysis: Holiday Trading Drives Consolidation Within Bullish Structure
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-term technicals show gold testing the $5,000 level and debate continues over whether current moves are a reversal or a deeper correction — this keeps GLD sensitive to near-term data and headlines. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: $5,000 Test as Silver Breaks $79 – Reversal or Deeper Slide?
- Neutral Sentiment: Holiday/low-volume trading (Chinese New Year, US Presidents’ Day) is producing price whipsaw and quieter flows into GLD — amplifying moves but making them less reliable as signals. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Retreats As Chinese New Year Holidays Begin
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis noting the market “dancing around” the $5k level suggests indecision; for GLD investors this means watch volume and macro releases for confirmation of direction. Gold Price Analysis – Gold Dances Around the Crucial 5K Level
- Negative Sentiment: WSJ reports gold fell on possible position adjustments ahead of U.S.–Iran talks, highlighting geopolitical event risk and short-term selling that can pressure GLD. Gold Falls on Possible Position Adjustments Before U.S.-Iran Talks
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that gold couldn’t hold $5,000 in quiet holiday trading point to profit-taking and fragile near-term support — a warning that GLD could see pullbacks if liquidity stays thin. Gold prices unable to hold $5,000 level in quiet holiday trading
- Negative Sentiment: Opinion pieces favoring silver over GLD (industrial demand argument) could divert some investor interest away from gold ETFs over time. The 1 Stock I’d Buy Before SPDR Gold Shares Right Now
SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 2.5%
About SPDR Gold Shares
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
