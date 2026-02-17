SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Stock Holdings Increased by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $16,014,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $462.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.84 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $261.25 and a 12-month high of $509.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

