Telefonica Brasil (VIV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $2.8779 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, February 23, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 8.67%. On average, analysts expect Telefonica Brasil to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Telefonica Brasil Stock Performance

VIV stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.71. Telefonica Brasil has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonica Brasil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonica Brasil during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Telefonica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, commonly marketed under the Vivo brand, is one of Brazil’s largest telecommunications providers, offering a broad range of consumer and enterprise communications services. The company’s core activities include mobile voice and data services, fixed-line telephony, broadband internet (including fiber-to-the-home), and pay-TV solutions. It also provides ICT and managed services for business customers, such as cloud, data center, connectivity, Internet of Things (IoT) and security solutions.

Vivo operates a nationwide network across Brazil and serves both individual consumers and corporate clients.

