UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Shares Down 6.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 and last traded at GBX 0.02. Approximately 201,573,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 235,372,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02.

UK Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of £4.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.02.

About UK Oil & Gas

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds interest in the Loxley, Horse Hill, Horndean, Avington, Broadford Bridge, and Portland gas storage fields in the United Kingdom; and Basur-Resan field in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

