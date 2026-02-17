Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Holdings Increased by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 4.8% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $48,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 761,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,285,000 after purchasing an additional 67,412 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 103.8% during the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $155.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $157.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

