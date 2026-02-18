5,915 Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Purchased by Formulate Financial LLC

Formulate Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,915 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.4% of Formulate Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $3,514,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 93,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,352,503.20. The trade was a 17.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $184.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.46. The company has a market cap of $4.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.NVIDIA’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.