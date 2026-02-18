Aberdeen Group plc Acquires 25,538 Shares of NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 192,421 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,538 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in NetApp were worth $22,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,093,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in NetApp by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,947,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $313,997,000 after buying an additional 1,536,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $756,665,000 after buying an additional 1,024,626 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 103.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783,103 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $211,226,000 after buying an additional 907,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 83.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,544,513 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $164,568,000 after buying an additional 700,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $103,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,758.75. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NetApp from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NetApp from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.86.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $101.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.56. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $71.84 and a one year high of $127.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.28% and a net margin of 17.73%.NetApp’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.110 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp’s offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

