Aberdeen Group plc Has $26.29 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 584,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,682 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Copart were worth $26,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Copart alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Copart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Copart by 0.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Copart by 4.9% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 13.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 2.3% in the third quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Price Performance

Copart stock opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.72. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Copart had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CJS Securities upgraded Copart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Copart

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $3,907,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 25,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,009,753.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 55,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,314.90. This trade represents a 30.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart’s business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.