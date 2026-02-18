Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 214.49 and traded as high as GBX 218. Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 212.50, with a volume of 2,030,713 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 price objective on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 273.67.

The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01. The company has a market cap of £459.82 million, a PE ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 217.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 214.49.

AMS is a world-leading independent developer and manufacturer of innovative tissue-healing technology, focused on quality outcomes for patients and value for payers. AMS has a wide range of surgical products including tissue adhesives, sutures, haemostats, internal fixation devices and internal sealants, which it markets under its brands LiquiBand®, RESORBA®, LiquiBandFix8®, and Seal-G®. AMS also supplies wound care dressings such as silver alginates, alginates and foams through its ActivHeal® brand as well as under white label.

