Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 53,080 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,530,816 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,080 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.3% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $104,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,989,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,334,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,695,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,507,956,000 after buying an additional 1,067,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,252,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,864,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $3,816,825,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,531,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,367,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 671,095 shares in the company, valued at $51,003,220. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $836,860.50. Following the sale, the director owned 146,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,363.84. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 83,299 shares of company stock worth $6,390,416 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $88.18. The firm has a market cap of $303.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The company had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. President Capital cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Melius Research raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Key Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.