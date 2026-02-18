Aimia (TSE:AIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.98 and traded as high as C$3.12. Aimia shares last traded at C$3.06, with a volume of 19,455 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Aimia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Aimia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.00.

Aimia Stock Down 1.3%

About Aimia

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$273.45 million, a PE ratio of -306.00, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -0.07.

Aimia Inc (TSX: AIM) is a holding company that makes long-term investments in private and public businesses through controlling or minority stakes. We target companies with durable economic advantages evidenced by a track record of substantial free cash flow generation over complete business cycles, strong growth prospects, and guided by strong, experienced management teams. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Aimia is positioned to invest in any sector, wherever a suitable opportunity can be identified worldwide.

Featured Stories

