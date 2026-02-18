Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.96 and traded as high as $23.68. Air T shares last traded at $23.3450, with a volume of 2,080 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Air T in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Air T Trading Down 1.4%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.39.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 1,441.13% and a negative net margin of 2.48%.The company had revenue of $65.95 million during the quarter.

About Air T

Air T, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRT) is a U.S.-based telecommunications company specializing in prepaid and pay-as-you-go voice and data services. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Air T offers a mix of retail and wholesale solutions designed to connect end users and enterprise customers across domestic and international markets. The company’s product portfolio includes prepaid wireless plans, long-distance calling services, roaming arrangements, calling cards and VoIP solutions.

Through proprietary networks and strategic partnerships with major carriers, Air T provides voice and data connectivity under subscription-free and subscription-based models.

Further Reading

