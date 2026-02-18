Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,137,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,040 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.6% of TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $251,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $186,420,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447,045 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 22,085.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,671,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,925,398.28. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,613.70. This represents a 73.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,377 shares of company stock worth $9,236,277. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com News Summary

Amazon.com Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $201.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. DZ Bank raised Amazon.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $311.00 price target on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.