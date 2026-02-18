Analyzing Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) and DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY)

DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) and Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

DHL Group has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avis Budget Group has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DHL Group and Avis Budget Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHL Group $91.11 billion 0.69 $3.61 billion $3.43 17.00 Avis Budget Group $11.40 billion 0.38 -$1.82 billion ($59.80) -2.04

DHL Group has higher revenue and earnings than Avis Budget Group. Avis Budget Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DHL Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DHL Group and Avis Budget Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHL Group 4.24% 15.44% 5.07% Avis Budget Group -17.95% N/A -0.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Avis Budget Group shares are held by institutional investors. 52.8% of Avis Budget Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DHL Group and Avis Budget Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHL Group 0 6 1 1 2.38 Avis Budget Group 3 5 1 0 1.78

Avis Budget Group has a consensus target price of $137.57, indicating a potential upside of 12.67%. Given Avis Budget Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avis Budget Group is more favorable than DHL Group.

Summary

DHL Group beats Avis Budget Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHL Group



Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers. The Global Forwarding, Freight segment provides air, ocean, and overland freight forwarding services; and offers multimodal and sector-specific solutions. This segment's business model is based on brokering transport services between customers and freight carriers. The Supply Chain segment delivers customized supply chain solutions to its customers based on modular components, including warehousing and transport services; and value-added services, such as e-fulfilment, omnichannel solutions and returns management, lead logistics partner, real estate solutions, service logistics, and packaging solutions for various industrial sectors. The eCommerce Solutions segment provides parcel delivery and cross-border non-time definite international services. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail communication, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for the delivery of goods; and offers additional services, such as registered mail, cash on delivery, and insured items. Deutsche Post AG was founded in 1490 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

About Avis Budget Group



Avis Budget Group, Inc. engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean. The International segment is involved in the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

