Analyzing DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) and Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Cantaloupe and DLocal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantaloupe 17.32% 8.76% 5.73% DLocal 17.80% 37.66% 14.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cantaloupe and DLocal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantaloupe 1 6 1 0 2.00 DLocal 0 4 6 1 2.73

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cantaloupe currently has a consensus price target of $12.73, indicating a potential upside of 27.72%. DLocal has a consensus price target of $16.40, indicating a potential upside of 38.40%. Given DLocal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DLocal is more favorable than Cantaloupe.

75.8% of Cantaloupe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of DLocal shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Cantaloupe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of DLocal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cantaloupe and DLocal”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cantaloupe $302.55 million 2.43 $64.53 million $0.18 55.39 DLocal $745.97 million 4.96 $120.42 million $0.56 21.16

DLocal has higher revenue and earnings than Cantaloupe. DLocal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cantaloupe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cantaloupe has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DLocal has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DLocal beats Cantaloupe on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cantaloupe

(Get Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc., a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30. In addition, the company offers self-checkout kiosks,?smart store?concepts, and the Cantaloupe Go management platform comprising Go Mini, Go MiniX, Go Plus100, Go Plus200, Go Plus300, Go Max, Cooler Cafe, and Smart Market; Go Portal, a robust cloud-based platform; and Cheq products, which supports attended and unattended self-service kiosks for the stadium, entertainment, and festival sectors. Further, it provides integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices in the field to connect into platform for advanced data management, analytics, route scheduling, and loyalty and reward programs; and a range of self-service hardware solutions for vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and other applications. Additionally, the company offers professional, network infrastructure, card processing, and customer/consumer services. Cantaloupe, Inc. was formerly known as USA Technologies, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About DLocal

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods. It also provides pay-out solution used for merchants to scale pay-out operations. In addition, the company offers dLocal for Platforms, an end-to-end payment solution that offers a range of services to help platforms manage payments. It serves its products to commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, SaaS, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, and gaming and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.