Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.27 and traded as high as $35.20. Arrow Financial shares last traded at $34.96, with a volume of 66,729 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AROW. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Arrow Financial from $33.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arrow Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Arrow Financial Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.27. The company has a market cap of $574.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $43.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.40 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Corporation will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

In related news, CEO David S. Demarco purchased 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.78 per share, for a total transaction of $96,452.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,452.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in Arrow Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Arrow Financial by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, that conducts its primary operations through its subsidiary, Glens Falls National Bank & Trust Company. The company provides a comprehensive suite of retail and commercial banking services, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage financing, and cash management solutions. Through its branch network, Arrow Financial serves individuals, small- and medium-sized businesses, and nonprofit organizations across the Adirondack region, Upper Hudson Valley, Mohawk Valley and parts of Central New York.

In addition to traditional banking, Arrow Financial has developed a robust wealth management and trust services division.

