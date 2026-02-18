BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.94 and traded as high as $28.00. BAE Systems shares last traded at $27.91, with a volume of 33,383 shares trading hands.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BAE Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BAE Systems stock. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 259,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,000. BAE Systems accounts for about 1.3% of Saranac Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems PLC is a British multinational defence, security and aerospace company formed in 1999 through the merger of British Aerospace and Marconi Electronic Systems. Headquartered in London, the company operates across the full lifecycle of military and security platforms, from concept and design through production, in-service support and upgrades. BAE Systems is recognized for delivering advanced technology solutions to governments and prime contractors around the world.

In its aerospace segment, BAE Systems designs and manufactures combat aircraft, electronic warfare systems and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.