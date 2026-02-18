Berkshire Hathaway (TSE:BRK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (TSE:BRK – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$36.42 and traded as high as C$37.06. Berkshire Hathaway shares last traded at C$36.93, with a volume of 76,436 shares trading hands.

Berkshire Hathaway Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Hathaway is a holding company with a wide array of subsidiaries engaged in diverse activities. The firm’s core business segment is insurance, run primarily through Geico, Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group, and Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group. Berkshire has used the excess cash thrown off from these and its other operations over the years to acquire Burlington Northern Santa Fe (railroad), Berkshire Hathaway Energy (utilities and energy distributors), and the firms that make up its manufacturing, service, and retailing operations (which include five of Berkshire’s largest noninsurance pretax earnings generators: Precision Castparts, Lubrizol, Clayton Homes, Marmon, and IMC/ISCAR).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.