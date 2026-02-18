Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Receives C$73.43 Average PT from Analysts

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$74.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on CGY shares. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$59.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Calian Group from C$63.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Calian Group from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th.

Calian Group Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of CGY stock opened at C$73.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$833.00 million, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Calian Group has a 1-year low of C$37.70 and a 1-year high of C$74.74.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter. Calian Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of C$208.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calian Group will post 4.9475219 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management. The Advanced Technologies segment includes Engineering Solutions and Services; Nuclear and Environmental Services; Satcom; DOCSIS; Electronics Design and Manufacturing and Agricultural Technology.

