Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$89.01 and traded as high as C$96.70. Cargojet shares last traded at C$96.23, with a volume of 57,890 shares.

CJT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$151.00 to C$143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.62.

The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$88.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$89.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

