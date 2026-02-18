Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,060.25 and traded as high as GBX 2,419.33. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 2,408, with a volume of 399,175,188 shares trading hands.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 3.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.11, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,223.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,060.25. The firm has a market cap of £31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.70.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. The company offers its services under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises, and Cunard brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.