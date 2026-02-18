China Gold International Resources (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.60 and traded as high as $23.44. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at $23.44, with a volume of 613 shares.

China Gold International Resources Stock Down 3.5%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. is a publicly traded gold and polymetallic miner with principal operations located in the People’s Republic of China. Founded in 2006 as a subsidiary of China National Gold Group, the company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and trades over the counter in the United States under the ticker JINFF. Its core business activities include the exploration, development, extraction and sale of gold, copper and silver concentrate products.

The company’s flagship asset is the Chang Shan Hao (CSH) open‐pit gold mine in Inner Mongolia.

