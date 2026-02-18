Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,780.67 and traded as high as GBX 2,966. Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,966, with a volume of 121,069 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Computacenter from GBX 3,300 to GBX 3,800 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 price target on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 3,300 to GBX 3,500 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,356.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,077.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,780.67. The company has a market cap of £3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations.

We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet. We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business.

Computacenter is a public company quoted on the London FTSE 250 (CCC.L) and employs over 20,000 people worldwide.

