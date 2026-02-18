Contrasting Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) and Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) and Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Get Torrid alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Torrid has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kering has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Torrid and Kering, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torrid 3 4 1 0 1.75 Kering 3 4 1 1 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Torrid presently has a consensus target price of $1.44, indicating a potential upside of 36.49%. Given Torrid’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Torrid is more favorable than Kering.

This table compares Torrid and Kering”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torrid $1.10 billion 0.09 $16.32 million ($0.01) -105.50 Kering $16.60 billion 2.41 $81.44 million N/A N/A

Kering has higher revenue and earnings than Torrid.

Profitability

This table compares Torrid and Kering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torrid -0.18% -1.69% -0.43% Kering N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.8% of Torrid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Kering shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Torrid shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kering beats Torrid on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Torrid

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc. operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical stores. Torrid Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in City Of Industry, California.

About Kering

(Get Free Report)

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, Kering Beauté, and Kering Eyewear brands. The company was formerly known as PPR SA and changed its name to Kering SA in June 2013. Kering SA was founded in 1963 and is based in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.