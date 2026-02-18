Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 153.27 and traded as high as GBX 189.40. Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 186.75, with a volume of 10,733,805 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Costain Group from GBX 190 to GBX 210 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costain Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 180.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 167.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 153.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £498.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64.

In other news, insider Fiona MacAulay bought 6,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 157 per share, with a total value of £9,964.79. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costain improves people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet to thrive. Through the delivery of predictable, best-in-class solutions across the transport, water, energy and defence markets, we are creating a sustainable future and securing a more prosperous, resilient and decarbonised UK.

By bringing together our unique mix of construction, consultancy, engineering and digital services, we work strategically with our customers and suppliers to meet critical national needs.

