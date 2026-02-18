Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,079.08 and traded as high as GBX 5,380. Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 5,331.26, with a volume of 2,224,044 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,770 target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cranswick from GBX 6,000 to GBX 6,100 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,790.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,100.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,079.08. The stock has a market cap of £2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 144.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cranswick had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 4.35%. Research analysts predict that Cranswick plc will post 258.5590189 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cranswick

Cranswick is a leading and innovative supplier of premium, fresh and added-value food products with revenues of more than £2.7 billion. The business employs over 15,400 people and operates from 23 well-invested, highly efficient facilities in the UK. Cranswick was formed in the early 1970s by farmers in East Yorkshire to produce animal feed and has since evolved into a business which produces a range of high-quality, predominantly fresh food, including fresh pork, poultry, convenience, gourmet products and pet food.

