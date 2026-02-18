CRH (LON:CRH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,792.97 and traded as high as GBX 9,278. CRH shares last traded at GBX 9,182, with a volume of 30,650,482 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CRH from £102.56 to £100.33 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CRH from £105.04 to £105 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £103.06.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRH
CRH Trading Down 0.4%
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CRH
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- Have $500? Invest in Elon’s AI Masterplan
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.