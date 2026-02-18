CRH (LON:CRH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,792.97 and traded as high as GBX 9,278. CRH shares last traded at GBX 9,182, with a volume of 30,650,482 shares.

CRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CRH from £102.56 to £100.33 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CRH from £105.04 to £105 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £103.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,233.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,792.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of £61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

