Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.20.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 188,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,428,000 after purchasing an additional 41,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 37.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,467,000 after buying an additional 51,914 shares during the period. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $2,027,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 135.3% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 135,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,950,000 after buying an additional 77,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 326,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,020,000 after acquiring an additional 205,975 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $117.20 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $156.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 41.60%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.
Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.
