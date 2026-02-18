Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.88 and traded as high as $55.09. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $54.2680, with a volume of 42,404 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek Logistics Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Down 1.2%

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a $1.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 145.63%.

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,305,000 after buying an additional 165,741 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (NYSE: DKL) is a master limited partnership formed in 2011 through contributions of pipeline, terminal and crude oil gathering assets by its sponsor, Delek US Holdings, Inc Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the partnership is managed by Delek Logistics GP, LLC, an affiliate of Delek US. Delek Logistics Partners owns and operates an integrated network of petroleum pipelines and terminals that support the movement, storage and throughput of crude oil and refined products.

The partnership’s core operations include crude oil gathering and processing systems, long-haul pipeline transportation and storage terminal services.

See Also

