Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.07 and traded as high as GBX 203. Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 200.94, with a volume of 62,923,621 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOM. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 350 to GBX 275 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Shore Capital Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 285 to GBX 250 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 285.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 180.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 189.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -562.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £766.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, insider Ian Bull purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 172 per share, for a total transaction of £34,400. Company insiders own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza is the UK’s leading pizza brand and a major player in the Republic of Ireland.

We are part of the global Domino’s system, the biggest pizza delivery operator in the world. We hold the exclusive master franchise rights in the UK & Ireland under a long term agreement with Domino’s Pizza International Franchising Inc, the international arm of Domino’s Pizza Inc, which owns the Domino’s brand. Our core business is the UK & Ireland, where we have a clear number one market share. We operate a world-class supply chain, making fresh dough and acting as a scale and expert wholesaler of other food and non-food supplies to our franchisees.

