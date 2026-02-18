Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.35 and traded as high as C$0.45. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 329,107 shares changing hands.

Get Eastern Platinum alerts:

Eastern Platinum Trading Down 9.0%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.33.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern Platinum had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of C$19.14 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Platinum Company Profile

Eastern Platinum Ltd. is engaged in mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties located in various provinces in South Africa. The firm’s projects include Crocodile River Mine and Mareesburg.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.