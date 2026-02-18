Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.7036.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $31.00 price target on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, October 30th.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.26. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $70.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 11.69%.The company had revenue of $343.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $259,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,640,632 shares in the company, valued at $85,280,051.36. The trade was a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $57,255.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,708.50. This represents a 10.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,815. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Enphase Energy by 37.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

