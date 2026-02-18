Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.60 Million Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,093 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $12,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBSH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 85.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $53.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $63.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.27.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $449.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBSH shares. Piper Sandler set a $62.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $61.90 to $57.14 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $61.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Commerce Bancshares

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,134 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $61,780.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,546.80. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 23,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $1,263,204.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 206,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,446.72. This trade represents a 10.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 27,667 shares of company stock worth $1,493,323 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company primarily engaged in providing a broad range of banking and financial services across the Midwest. Through its principal subsidiary, Commerce Bank, the company offers commercial and consumer banking, treasury management, trust and wealth advisory, and mortgage lending. Its diversified product suite includes deposit and loan products, cash management solutions, capital markets services, and private banking designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and large corporations.

The company’s commercial banking group delivers tailored credit facilities, equipment and inventory financing, asset-based lending, and merchant services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.