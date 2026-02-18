Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in MKS Inc. $MKSI

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS were worth $12,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get MKS alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKSI. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MKS by 43.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 295,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,631,000 after purchasing an additional 89,502 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MKS in the third quarter worth $1,020,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in MKS by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MKS by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MKS during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,681,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MKS news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $47,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,514.03. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKSI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MKS from $122.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on MKS from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on MKS from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of MKS in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered MKS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.50.

Read Our Latest Report on MKS

MKS News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MKS this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue and EPS expanded year-over-year — revenue of ~$1.03B (+~10.5% YoY) and reported EPS improved versus the prior year, showing underlying demand/price leverage. Press Release

Q4 revenue and EPS expanded year-over-year — revenue of ~$1.03B (+~10.5% YoY) and reported EPS improved versus the prior year, showing underlying demand/price leverage. Positive Sentiment: Management completed debt refinancing and raised the dividend, which reshapes the company’s debt profile and returns more capital to shareholders — a structural positive for yield‑seeking and income investors. MKS Refinancing Article

Management completed debt refinancing and raised the dividend, which reshapes the company’s debt profile and returns more capital to shareholders — a structural positive for yield‑seeking and income investors. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street support remains strong — multiple recent buy/overweight ratings and above‑median price targets provide analyst backing that can support the stock going forward. Analyst Coverage/Targets

Wall Street support remains strong — multiple recent buy/overweight ratings and above‑median price targets provide analyst backing that can support the stock going forward. Neutral Sentiment: Company issued Q1 FY2026 guidance (EPS $1.72–2.28; revenue $1.0B–1.1B). The range overlaps consensus but the midpoint is slightly below some estimates — guidance provides a roadmap but is conservative enough to leave room for analyst revisions. Guidance & Metrics

Company issued Q1 FY2026 guidance (EPS $1.72–2.28; revenue $1.0B–1.1B). The range overlaps consensus but the midpoint is slightly below some estimates — guidance provides a roadmap but is conservative enough to leave room for analyst revisions. Neutral Sentiment: Share price momentum: stock has been trading near highs/all‑time levels ahead of and after the release, reflecting strong sentiment but also higher expectations that increase sensitivity to misses. All‑Time High Article

Share price momentum: stock has been trading near highs/all‑time levels ahead of and after the release, reflecting strong sentiment but also higher expectations that increase sensitivity to misses. Negative Sentiment: Certain consensus measures were missed — some outlets/consensus figures showed EPS and/or revenue slightly below expectations (different data sources report small variances), which pressured the stock in after‑hours trading for a time. That divergence between reported figures and certain sell‑side models drove short‑term volatility. Earnings Miss Coverage

Certain consensus measures were missed — some outlets/consensus figures showed EPS and/or revenue slightly below expectations (different data sources report small variances), which pressured the stock in after‑hours trading for a time. That divergence between reported figures and certain sell‑side models drove short‑term volatility. Negative Sentiment: Cash‑flow and balance‑sheet items showed weaknesses: operating cash flow declined year‑over‑year and cash balances were slightly lower; coupled with recent insider selling disclosed in filings, these items can concern some investors focused on cash conversion and insider alignment. Cash Flow & Insider Activity

MKS Stock Performance

Shares of MKSI opened at $262.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.95. MKS Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $269.91.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). MKS had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 7.25%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. MKS has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.720-2.280 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from MKS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. MKS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

MKS Company Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company’s core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company’s product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.