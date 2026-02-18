Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1,024.4% during the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 30,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 27,332 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,652,000. Human Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 383,697 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 28.2% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,698 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $5,432,355.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,286,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,196,578.86. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $37,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,818,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,199,497.54. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Citic Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.20.

NVIDIA stock opened at $184.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.67 and a 200-day moving average of $183.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

