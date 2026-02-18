Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1,024.4% during the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 30,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 27,332 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,652,000. Human Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 383,697 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 28.2% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,698 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Signed a multiyear deal to supply Meta with millions of current and next‑gen AI chips (including standalone CPUs, Rubin GPUs and rack systems) — this locks significant, multi‑year data‑center demand and revenue visibility. Nvidia to sell Meta millions of chips in multiyear deal
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain bullish ahead of Q4 earnings — several firms (including Citi commentary) expect continued strength from upcoming Rubin GPU ramps and a multi‑quarter growth runway, supporting higher price targets and positive flows. Banking giant updates Nvidia stock price target
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary and previews frame February earnings as a key catalyst — expectations of another beat and guidance upside are keeping investor interest elevated ahead of results. Nvidia: Closing Out FY26 With A Robust Growth Opportunity (Earnings Preview)
- Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning is mixed — many firms still hold large positions and some accumulation is reported, but turnover and divergent hedge‑fund moves mean short‑term volatility could persist.
- Neutral Sentiment: Broad market/chip‑stock weakness and analyst debate about valuation vs. growth keep trading choppy even as fundamentals look strong; NVDA may need earnings + GTC conference news to sustain a fresh leg higher.
- Negative Sentiment: SoftBank disclosed it dissolved its Nvidia stake in Q4 — a sizable passive sale by a well‑known investor can pressure sentiment and supply dynamics in the near term. Softbank Group dissolves share stake in Nvidia, according to SEC filing
- Negative Sentiment: Hedge‑fund trimming and investor worry: David Tepper’s Appaloosa reduced its NVDA holding while increasing exposure to other chip names, and pieces of the market are fretting about big‑tech capex sustainability — these headlines can amplify selling ahead of earnings. David Tepper’s Appaloosa Ups Micron Stake By 250%, Trims Nvidia And Amazon
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Citic Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.20.
NVIDIA Stock Performance
NVIDIA stock opened at $184.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.67 and a 200-day moving average of $183.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
