Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$80.17 and traded as high as C$100.50. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$99.70, with a volume of 112,305 shares.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$87.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$92.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$93.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$98.35.
Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets. Its Aerospace and Aviation segment is a key revenue driver, recognizes revenue from the provision of flight, flight ancillary services, and the sale or lease of aircraft and aftermarket parts.
