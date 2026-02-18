Fastenal Company $FAST Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,169,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,119,000 after purchasing an additional 75,852,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fastenal by 99.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,317,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,330,000 after purchasing an additional 27,107,520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 103.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,995,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,830,000 after buying an additional 23,380,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 103.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,984,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,141,000 after buying an additional 18,329,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 87.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,851,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,743,000 after buying an additional 16,308,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89. Fastenal Company has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $50.63.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 15.35%.Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Barclays set a $43.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.18.

In other Fastenal news, Director Scott Satterlee sold 15,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $705,449.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,500. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) is a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, best known for its broad assortment of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws and anchors. Founded in Winona, Minnesota, Fastenal has grown from a regional supplier into a national and international distributor serving a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, construction, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and government customers. The company is publicly traded and operates through a network of locally staffed branches combined with national distribution capabilities.

Product offerings extend beyond fasteners to include tools, safety and personal protective equipment, power transmission components, cutting and welding supplies, janitorial and material handling items, and other industrial consumables.

