Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 62.23 and traded as high as GBX 75. Ferrexpo shares last traded at GBX 71.90, with a volume of 3,930,679 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 53 price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 53.

Ferrexpo Stock Down 2.4%

About Ferrexpo

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 62.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £423.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.40, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.

Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

