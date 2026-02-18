Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.5625.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FITB

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $109,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 129,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,763.50. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $649,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,548,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444,799 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,677,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,333 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 719.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,012,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,037,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,939 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.4%

FITB stock opened at $53.06 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio–based bank holding company whose primary banking subsidiary operates as Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad range of financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its business mix includes retail and commercial banking, lending, payment and card services, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and investment advisory services delivered through a combination of branch locations, commercial offices and digital platforms.

On the consumer side, Fifth Third offers deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit card products, along with digital banking and mobile services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.