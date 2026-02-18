Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.0667.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Five9 from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Five9 to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th.

Five9 Stock Down 2.5%

FIVN stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85. Five9 has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Five9 announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 10,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $221,720.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 94,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,811.94. This represents a 10.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bryan M. Lee sold 13,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $269,006.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 224,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,874.15. This trade represents a 5.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 65,339 shares of company stock worth $1,330,186 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 40,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Five9 during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 118.4% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 35,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

