Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$288.77 and traded as high as C$340.72. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at C$340.36, with a volume of 351,943 shares trading hands.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNV. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$350.00 to C$380.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$460.00 to C$480.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$340.00 to C$380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$305.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FNV

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 1.0%

Insider Activity at Franco-Nevada

The firm has a market cap of C$65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$317.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$288.77.

In other news, insider Bonavie Tek sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$290.52, for a total transaction of C$33,409.80. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corp is a precious-metals-focused royalty and investment company. The company owns a diversified portfolio of precious metals and royalty streams, which is actively managed to generate the bulk of its revenue from gold, silver, and platinum. The company does not operate mines, develop projects, or conduct exploration. Franco-Nevada’s short-term financial performance is linked to the price of commodities and the amount of production from its portfolio of producing assets. Its long-term performance is affected by the availability of exploration and development capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.